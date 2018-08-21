The Latest: Man advised of charges in family's murder - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Man advised of charges in family's murder

(Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP, Pool, file). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse in Greeley, Colo. Charges were filed Monday, Aug. 2... (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP, Pool, file). FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse in Greeley, Colo. Charges were filed Monday, Aug. 2...

DENVER (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a Colorado man in the disappearance of his family (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A man whose pregnant daughter was killed, along with his two granddaughters, sobbed with his face in his hands as a Colorado judge read formal charges against his son-in-law.

Shanann Watts' father, Frank Rzucek Sr., shook visibly Tuesday as District Judge Marcelo Kopcow read the charges against Christopher Watts.

Shanann's brother, Frank Rzucek Jr., rubbed his father's shoulders and glared unflinchingly at his brother-in-law. A bailiff stood between them.

Christopher Watts stoically answered "Yes sir" as the judge asked whether he understood the murder and other felony charges against him and the penalties they carry, including the death penalty.

Christopher Watts is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Shanann, and 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Watts didn't enter pleas Tuesday. The judge set the next hearing for Nov. 16.

___

10 p.m.

A Colorado man is due back in court Tuesday to formally learn that he has been charged with the murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters.

Christopher Watts also faces charges of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. It is not clear whether he will enter a plea during the court appearance.

A court filing unsealed Monday says Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife. But he said he strangled her in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation.

The document says the 33-year-old man then drove his wife and daughters' bodies to an oil work site where he buried 34-year-old Shanann Watts and put the bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste inside an oil tank.

Watts is being held without bail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • EPA moves to dramatically cut regulation of coal power

    EPA moves to dramatically cut regulation of coal power

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:20:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

  • States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:11:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:18:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>

  • The Latest: Sen. Collins meets Kavanaugh ahead of hearings

    The Latest: Sen. Collins meets Kavanaugh ahead of hearings

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-08-21 17:43:35 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-08-21 18:18:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen). In this Aug. 15, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, center, walks to the office of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., for a meeting with her on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. ...
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to meet with Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a centrist who's seen as a potential swing vote on his confirmation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly