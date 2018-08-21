Prosecutor's death penalty stance offends Vatican official - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Prosecutor's death penalty stance offends Vatican official

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Vatican official has encouraged an Ohio prosecutor to go to confession after defying the Catholic Church's new policy that the death penalty is never acceptable.

Paul Mueller, a vice director at the Vatican Observatory, wrote a letter weeks ago to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) saying he was scandalized that Deters would use his office to "oppose and confuse the teachings of the Church."

Deters, a Catholic, has been pursuing the death penalty in the resentencing case of a convicted serial killer.

Earlier this month, Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church's teaching on the death penalty. The policy previously said the Catholic Church would consider capital punishment if it was the only way to defend human lives.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Deters' office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

    AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

    Monday, August 20 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-08-20 17:18:18 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:36:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In a Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel, in New York. Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Manhattan fed...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In a Monday, July 30, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel, in New York. Attorney Barbara Jones revealed in a letter filed Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Manhattan fed...

    Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.

    More >>

    Two people familiar with the federal investigation of Michael Cohen say prosecutors are preparing criminal charges against the former Donald Trump lawyer that could be brought before the end of the month.

    More >>

  • 1959 racial slaying of Mississippi teen could get fresh look

    1959 racial slaying of Mississippi teen could get fresh look

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-08-21 15:07:00 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:58 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:58:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore). In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Eberlene King poses with a photograph of her brother William Roy Prather when he was about 15-years-old at her home in Doraville, Ga. Prather was shot in the face on Halloween night 1959 in Corinth,...(AP Photo/John Bazemore). In this Aug. 9, 2018 photo, Eberlene King poses with a photograph of her brother William Roy Prather when he was about 15-years-old at her home in Doraville, Ga. Prather was shot in the face on Halloween night 1959 in Corinth,...
    59 years after a black Mississippi teen was shotgunned to death in an attack by whites, federal officials have referred the case to state prosecutors.More >>
    59 years after a black Mississippi teen was shotgunned to death in an attack by whites, federal officials have referred the case to state prosecutors.More >>

  • Trump drug czar nominee visits Connecticut after overdoses

    Trump drug czar nominee visits Connecticut after overdoses

    Monday, August 20 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-08-20 21:18:36 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:54:23 GMT
    (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Jim Carroll, acting deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks at a press conference following a meeting with state and city officials at the Connecticut Mental Health ...(Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Jim Carroll, acting deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks at a press conference following a meeting with state and city officials at the Connecticut Mental Health ...
    Trump's nominee for drug czar calls Connecticut a national example for addiction treatment.More >>
    Trump's nominee for drug czar calls Connecticut a national example for addiction treatment.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly