Pennsylvania priest faces charges as sex abuse fallout grows - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pennsylvania priest faces charges as sex abuse fallout grows

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Roman Catholic priest was charged on Tuesday with groping a 17-year-old girl and sending her nude images of himself, just a week after a grand jury reported the church had covered up decades of child molestation by priests across the state.

The charges of felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault against 30-year-old Kevin Lonergan were not a result of the landmark grand jury investigation but stemmed from a complaint filed in June, after the grand jury had finished its work, authorities said.

This is at least the second case of possible priest abuse being investigated in the Allentown Diocese since the grand jury finished its report, which identified 301 "predator priests" in a half-dozen Pennsylvania dioceses, including 37 in Allentown, going back to the 1940s.

Authorities have charged just two priests as a result of the grand jury investigation, including a priest who has since pleaded guilty.

But because of time limits in state law on the prosecution of old cases, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said those two were the only priests named in the report that his office could charge. Some of those named were prosecuted years ago, and more than 100 are dead.

Court papers did not list a lawyer for Lonergan. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Allentown Diocese officials immediately reported the matter to law enforcement and Lonergan has been removed from active ministry.

Lonergan met the girl at Mass last year, authorities said.

Meanwhile, fallout from the grand jury report is growing.

A Roman Catholic university plans to remove the names of three bishops from campus buildings, saying Monday that it is acting in solidarity with victims of child sexual abuse.

The University of Scranton said three bishops - Jerome D. Hannan, J. Carroll McCormick, and James C. Timlin - in the local diocese were found in the report to have covered up crimes by priests and put children in harm's way.

Hannan served from 1954 until his death in 1965. McCormick served from 1966 until 1983 and died in 1996. Timlin served from 1984 until 2003 and is 91 years old.

The diocese's response to the report noted that Timlin instituted a uniform response policy for allegations of abuse and established an internal review board.

Pope Francis vowed Monday that "no effort must be spared" to root out sex abuse by priests and church cover-ups, but Francis gave no indication that he would sanction complicit bishops or end the Vatican culture of secrecy that has allowed the crisis to fester.

The report cites complaints about sexual misconduct by priests with children or teenagers that the three Scranton Diocese bishops did not act on, instead leaving the priests to continue in ministry.

Two weeks before the report was released, the Harrisburg Diocese said it would hold past church leadership accountable for the sexual abuse of children by priests and strip the names of bishops going back 70 years from church properties.

Dioceses in Pennsylvania, for the first time, have released lists of priests accused of sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, Beaver County fired a county government lawyer after a report showed that, as district attorney in the 1960s, he stopped an investigation of possible child abuse by a priest to gain political favor from the Pittsburgh Diocese.

In Allentown, the City Council voted unanimously to fire the city solicitor based on the report's description of him, as a diocese lawyer, in 2002 attempting to "undermine" and "discredit" a woman who had accused a priest of molesting her two decades earlier.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Father-in-law glares at Colorado man accused of killing 3

    Father-in-law glares at Colorado man accused of killing 3

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:15:23 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:15:05 GMT
    Christopher Watts, 33, faces three first-degree murder charges, two counts of murdering a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. (Source: Weld County Sheriff/KMGH/CNN)Christopher Watts, 33, faces three first-degree murder charges, two counts of murdering a child under 12, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. (Source: Weld County Sheriff/KMGH/CNN)

    The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.

    More >>

    The father of two told police in court papers released Monday that he killed his pregnant wife after witnessing her strangling one of the girls on a baby monitor.

    More >>

  • Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-08-21 21:29:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:14:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, left, leaves the Supreme Court in Washington. Microsoft stands virtually alone among tech companies with its aggressive appr...
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>
    Microsoft's anti-hacking efforts make company into a kind of internet cop.More >>

  • US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    US plan for coal power deregulation could cause more deaths

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-08-21 04:25:14 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-08-21 23:14:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug...

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>

    A plan to be announced in coming days would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly