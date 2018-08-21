Catholic school scrubs bishops' names from campus buildings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Catholic school scrubs bishops' names from campus buildings

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A Roman Catholic university in Pennsylvania says it is acting in solidarity with victims of child sexual abuse and is removing the names of three bishops from campus buildings.

The University of Scranton said late Monday that three bishops in the local diocese were found in last week's Pennsylvania grand jury report to have covered up crimes by priests and put children in harm's way.

The move is part of the growing fallout from a grand jury report that says a succession of church leaders helped cover up abuse by some 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania who victimized more than 1,000 children, and possibly many more, since the 1940s.

The Harrisburg Diocese previously announced it was also holding past church leadership accountable for the sexual abuse of children by priests, and stripping from church properties the names of bishops going back 70 years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

