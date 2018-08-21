Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found

By RYAN FOLEY
Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished from a small town one month ago, a spokesman for a reward fund said Tuesday.

Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said he learned of the discovery from a close family friend of Mollie Tibbetts on Tuesday morning. Willey says he has no other details about the discovery, but called it a "tough" ending to the search for the University of Iowa student.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation planned an afternoon news conference to update the public on the case. A spokesman for the agency has not returned a message seeking comment.

Tibbetts vanished on July 18 from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, a town of about 1,400 in central Iowa. Investigators said she was last seen on a routine jog through the streets of the city. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town.

Willey's group has been administering a reward fund that raised nearly $400,000 for any tip that led to Tibbetts' safe return. He says the fund will now likely be used for any information that helps police catch any person responsible for her death.

"Once they catch their breath, this will turn into a weapon going the other direction to catch the person who did it," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:45:30 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>

  • Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Monday, August 20 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-20 20:05:08 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:45:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>

  • States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    States move quickly to tap into money for election security

    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:11:04 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-08-21 13:45:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Kelly Monroe, investigator with the Georgia Secretary of State office, left, takes a look at a new voting machine that produces a paper record being tested at a polling...
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>
    States are tapping into $380 million approved by Congress to help them shore up their election systems amid ongoing threats of Russian interference.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly