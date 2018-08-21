Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks

NEW YORK (AP) - Jon Stewart has helped make a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City.

A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about "two very baaaaad boys" along the N Line in Brooklyn. It wasn't clear where the goats came from.

Police arrived on the scene, tranquilized the male goats, and took them to an animal shelter. The shelter contacted Farm Sanctuary.

That's when Stewart stepped in to help. In a video , Stewart is shown helping load the goats into a trailer to Farm Sanctuary. The comedian and his wife often assist transporting animals found in the city to the shelter in Watkins Glen, New York.

They have partnered with the organization to open a farm and education center in New Jersey.

___

This story has been corrected to show Stewart assists Farm Sanctuary in transporting animals and does not own the sanctuary. Deletes reference to new names of goats because they have not yet been named.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump drug czar nominee visits Connecticut after overdoses

    Trump drug czar nominee visits Connecticut after overdoses

    Monday, August 20 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-08-20 21:18:36 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:54:23 GMT
    (Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Jim Carroll, acting deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks at a press conference following a meeting with state and city officials at the Connecticut Mental Health ...(Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Jim Carroll, acting deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy speaks at a press conference following a meeting with state and city officials at the Connecticut Mental Health ...
    Trump's nominee for drug czar calls Connecticut a national example for addiction treatment.More >>
    Trump's nominee for drug czar calls Connecticut a national example for addiction treatment.More >>

  • Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

    Friday, August 17 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-08-17 16:35:48 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:54:22 GMT
    (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, paramedics and EMT members respond to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn. Police s...
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>
    What is synthetic marijuana and why is it so dangerous?.More >>

  • Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

    Monday, August 20 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-20 20:05:08 GMT
    Tuesday, August 21 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-08-21 16:54:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). The sun is seen through smoky air as it sets Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, behind the Narrows Bridge in Tacoma, Wash. Poor air quality will be common across parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as winds push smoke from surroundin...
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>
    Smoke from wildfires has blotted out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delayed flights and forced authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly