'Crazy Rich Asians' hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

'Crazy Rich Asians' hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

FILE: In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Actors Michelle Yeoh, from left, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Awkwafina participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Crazy Rich Asians"

SINGAPORE (AP) - The craze for "Crazy Rich Asians" is hitting Asia, with a premiere in Singapore followed by openings in several neighboring countries later this week.

Much of the movie was set in this wealthy city state. The red carpet premiere Tuesday night for the over-the-top romantic comedy was expected to draw an enthusiastic crowd after its box-office bonanza in the U.S.

The film directed by John M. Chu was adapted from Singaporean author Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name. It follows Chinese-American Rachel Chu as she travels with her boyfriend Nick Young to Singapore to meet his family and discovers they are ultra-wealthy.

But critics say its satirical portrayal of an uber rich family in the wealthy city state misses a chance to showcase the city's ethnic diversity.

