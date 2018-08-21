Crowded Wyoming Republican governor's race heads to vote

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose from six Republican candidates for governor and to decide whether a wealthy outsider has made his case to oust an influential U.S. senator.
The governor's race is Wyoming's most contested since 2010, when Matt Mead won 29 percent of the vote to beat six others in the Republican primary.
Two others came within 1 and 3 points of winning that year, showing just how much of a toss-up a crowded race can be. That year's race also showed how important a primary in deep-red Wyoming can be: Mead went on to easily win election in 2010 and re-election in 2014.
This year, the largest share of Republican governor votes could go to any of at least four candidates, including investor and philanthropist Foster Friess, State Treasurer Mark Gordon, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos.
Friess is a major donor to Christian causes, potentially helping him secure Wyoming's religious vote. Gordon, having served two terms, is the only Republican running with significant experience in government or elected office.
Galeotos, a successful dot-com executive, has pitched technology as Wyoming's best option for diversifying and improving its economy, which is dependent on fossil fuel extraction.
Hageman, far more than the others, has criticized her opponents - mainly for what she says is too much liberal thinking. A natural resource attorney for ranchers, she could claim much of Wyoming's farm-and-ranch vote.
The winner will likely face state Rep. Mary Throne in the general election. Throne faces three little-known opponents in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
In the Republican U.S. senate primary, Jackson Hole business investor Dave Dodson has tapped at least $1 million of his own funds to beat Sen. John Barrasso.
Dodson advocates term limits and more action to bring down health care costs. Barrasso for years has been one of the most outspoken advocates of repealing President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, an effort that fell just short of passing in the Senate last year.
Dodson has criticized Barrasso for taking corporate PAC money, though much of his own individual contributions - and Barrasso's - come from out of state.
Wilson businessman Gary Trauner is unopposed for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.
___
Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...More >>
The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him.More >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>