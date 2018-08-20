APNewsBreak: Alaska Natives believed whale hunt was legal

The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...More >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
