Day at the beach turns to panic, tragedy; married couple die

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) - One moment, Matt Tomasewski was enjoying a sunny day at the beach with his family. The next, he was running to the ocean with his paddleboard to try to save the lives of six swimmers caught in a rip current.
Tomasewski, a 29-year-old former basketball player for Syracuse University, managed to help two people grab his board off Seabrook Beach in New Hampshire.
He also tried to rescue a third person who appeared to be unconscious.
He "helped to get his head out of the water and tried to put as much of his torso on the paddleboard as I could while the other two were just holding on," Tomasewski said.
But then, a wave pushed the man away, and he lost sight of him. He gave his board to the other two swimmers who headed to shore as he went in search of the third swimmer.
"I learned afterwards that the people I helped have three daughters, and I'm a father myself, so when I was running out there, I was thinking about saving as many people as I can. And on my way back in, it was all thinking about my family," Tomasewski, of Boston, told WCVB-TV.
A husband and wife, 49-year-old Michael Cote and 47-year-old Laura Cote, of Methuen, Massachusetts, were pulled unconscious from the water and died, police said.
"They were so involved in every spiritual and other undertaking in this parish that many of us are in deep mourning," the Rev. Sean Maher, of St. Francis Parish in Dracut, Massachusetts, posted on Facebook. A Mass for them was planned Monday night.
The other four swimmers and a good Samaritan who aided in the rescues were pulled from the water and weren't hurt.
Rip currents, sometimes referred to as riptides, are narrow channels of water that move as fast as 8 feet a second and occur at any beach with breaking waves. They move away from the shore. Anyone caught in them is advised to swim parallel to shore to escape their pull.
There were signs on the beach warning swimmers that no lifeguards were on duty, but not about the potential for a rip current, Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi III said.
It was the first one he could remember since becoming town manager five years ago. Alerts on the rough currents and an advisory to avoid swimming were put on the local police department's social media accounts afterward.
The police and fire departments are expected to issue recommendations in response to the tragedy in the coming days, to be considered by the town board, Manzi said.
"Whatever they recommend, we will take a look and see what happens," Manzi said.
In 2006, New Hampshire beaches started a flag warning system after two swimmers drowned in rip currents near Hampton Beach the year before. The color-coded flags included green ones to signal low risk and red to alert beachgoers to high risk conditions.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
A new project is documenting the history of LGBTQ people in the Deep SouthMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Sounding alarms about the midterm elections, former adviser Steve Bannon says Republicans must rally behind President Donald Trump to surviveMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their angerMore >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
Anne and Bruce Hunt of Chicago made the first of what would become 48 family scrapbooks in 1936More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>