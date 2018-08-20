AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities

CHICAGO (AP) - Drugmaker AbbVie is donating $100 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which help provide housing to pediatric patients and their families throughout the U.S.
The donation announced Monday is the single largest ever gift to Chicago-based charity network. The money will be used to build housing in at least 26 states and at 32 Ronald McDonald Houses.
The network says more than 600 sleeping rooms are being added that will allow for 230,000 additional night stays by families wanting to stay close to children undergoing hospital treatment. Some money also will go toward family expenses such as food, laundry services, parking, as well as toward the construction of classrooms and playrooms.
North Chicago-based AbbVie makes the arthritis treatment Humira, which is the world's biggest-selling drug by revenue.
