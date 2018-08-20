Racing stickers pour in for casket of Iowa boy with cancer

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) - Race drivers and others have been answering the call from an 11-year-old Iowa boy who wants racing stickers to cover his casket after he dies from leukemia.

Caleb Hammond's uncle, Chris Playle, told The Des Moines Register that his family brought him home to Oskaloosa, about 55 miles southeast of Des Moines, after determining the painful treatments he'd been undergoing at a Des Moines hospital weren't working and other options offered little hope. Playle says Caleb's been home for about three weeks doing things an 11-year-old normally does, but that he tires easily.

Playle says he and Caleb became racing buddies during Caleb's visits to his home near the Southern Iowa Speedway.

He says the stickers pouring in from social media appeals have helped keep everyone's spirits up and says the family is "just trying to do as much as we can with him while he's here."

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

