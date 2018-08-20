Sign at high school named for Cardinal Wuerl is vandalized - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sign at high school named for Cardinal Wuerl is vandalized

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A sign at a Roman Catholic high school in Pennsylvania named for Cardinal Donald Wuerl has been vandalized with paint.

Monday is the first day of school for North Catholic High School. It is part of the Pittsburgh Diocese, where Wuerl was bishop from 1988 to 2006. Wuerl is now archbishop of Washington.

A recent grand jury report on six Pennsylvania dioceses accused Wuerl of helping protect some child-molesting priests while he was bishop of Pittsburgh.

Wuerl has apologized for the damage inflicted on the victims but also has defended his actions.

The paint on the sign covered Wuerl's name. Some school alumni have organized a petition online to remove his name.

