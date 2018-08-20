A dog's life: fitness trackers help put fat pets on a diet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

A dog's life: fitness trackers help put fat pets on a diet

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). The pet bull terrier owned by Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek, wearing a doggy fitness tracker attached to the dog collar during a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The Actijoy fitness tracker... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). The pet bull terrier owned by Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek, wearing a doggy fitness tracker attached to the dog collar during a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The Actijoy fitness tracker...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek attaches a doggy fitness tracker to the collar of his pet bull terrier, during a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The Actijoy fitness tracker system not only t... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek attaches a doggy fitness tracker to the collar of his pet bull terrier, during a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The Actijoy fitness tracker system not only t...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek walks with his pet bull terrier, wearing a doggy fitness tracker attached to the dog collar during a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The Actijoy fitness track... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek walks with his pet bull terrier, wearing a doggy fitness tracker attached to the dog collar during a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The Actijoy fitness track...

By ADAM PEMBLE
Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) - When Czech entrepreneur Robert Hasek began jogging with his dog, Darwin, the three-mile runs were making the bull terrier sick with fatigue.

Hasek was surprised, thinking his dog led a healthy lifestyle. To solve the mystery, he strapped a Fitbit to Darwin and discovered he was actually only active in his presence. Otherwise, Hasek says, "he is lying, sleeping and doing nothing. He's lazy!"

The businessman sensed an opportunity and developed one of the world's first dog fitness trackers. His product is part of a growing industry of gadgets for pets that includes GPS trackers, automatic feeders, ball throwing machines for dogs to fetch, and self-cleaning litter boxes for cats.

People in the U.S. will spend $72.1 billion this year on pet products and care, up 3.6 percent on the year in an industry that has grown steadily since the mid-90's, according to the American Pet Products Association. Worldwide spending in 2017 was $109 billion dollars, according to Euromonitor International.

Hasek first sought funding on Kickstarter and then reached out to private investors. He moved to San Francisco for three months, tracked down Czech manufacturers and a customer service subcontractor.

Two years later, production and sales of the Actijoy fitness trackers have begun, with one unit costing about $300. On top of the GPS tracking device that a variety of pet collars already offer, it tracks the intensity of the dog's activity and comes with a internet-connected bowl that monitors food and water consumption.

It faces competition from a range of products, from the more basic fitness monitors to more advanced technologies. The Wagz, for example, is also able to record and stream HD video from the collar. It sells for $495 apiece.

That may be a lot for a collar, but some pet owners are willing to splurge. Among them are Millennials who put off having kids or decided against having any and have the extra income to spend, says Harrison Forbes, a dog trainer and pet products expert.

"Pet tech has been a hugely explosive part of the industry the past five or six years," he said while attending the Superzoo industry conference on pet products in Las Vegas. Technology for pets has tended to follow innovations that were meant for humans and this is an example of that, he says.

Actijoy's COO, Jana Rosenfelderova, says they are marketing these collars not only to people who have overweight pets, but also to those who want to avoid health problems in the first place. Monitoring water consumption, for example, can reveal if a pet is drinking unusually large amounts, a sign of kidney problems or diabetes.

"Our (ideal) customer is a dog owner that wants to prevent," she says.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-08-20 02:37:32 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-08-20 15:23:24 GMT
    Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...

    More >>

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him.

    More >>

  • US regulators target Facebook on discriminatory housing ads

    US regulators target Facebook on discriminatory housing ads

    Friday, August 17 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-08-17 18:31:44 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-08-20 15:14:20 GMT
    Federal regulators have served Facebook with a complaint alleging the company's advertising tools allow landlords and real estate brokers to engage in housing discrimination.More >>
    Federal regulators have served Facebook with a complaint alleging the company's advertising tools allow landlords and real estate brokers to engage in housing discrimination.More >>

  • Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:47:14 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 11:14 AM EDT2018-08-20 15:14:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly