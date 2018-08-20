Judge orders suspended LSU WR Drake Davis to have curfew, must follow other rules

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Suspended LSU football player Drake Davis was in court Monday morning after being arrested on a battery charge.
Davis, 21, of Baton Rouge, was ordered by Judge Don Johnson to have a 10 p.m. curfew. The state also requested Davis not have contact with the victim.
Johnson let Davis go and said he considers the matter resolved as of now if Davis follows the rules.
"Do the right thing and stay out of trouble," Johnson told Davis.
If Davis does not follow the rules, the judge must be contacted.
Davis was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree battery related to his ex-girlfriend getting beaten. He was released Saturday after posting a $5,000 bond.
According to Davis' arrest report, LSU Police Department met with an LSU official about a battery of a dating partner case involving two LSU students. The unidentified official told police she had four incidents connected to the case brought to her attention.
Police reached out to the victim, who said she had been dating Davis since January 2017, but they had recently broken up the previous Friday.
The victim said Davis attacked her four times during their relationship, according to the arrest report.
District Attorney Hillar Moore said Saturday afternoon that the victim had "made a different statement."
Davis has been suspended from the LSU football indefinitely. It is not yet known if his status will change based on what happened during Monday morning's hearing.
