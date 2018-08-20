Iran oil minister: Frances oil giant Total pulls out if Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran's oil minister says France's oil giant Total SA has pulled out of Iran after cancelling its $5 billion, 20-year agreement to develop the country's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field over renewed U.S. sanctions.
The parliament's website ICANA.ir quoted Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Monday that since Total first announced its decision a while ago, Iran has been in the process of "looking for an alternative" to Total. He didn't elaborate.
There was no immediate comment from TotaI.
Earlier this month, Iran said China's state-owned petroleum corporation took a majority 80 percent share of the project. CNPC originally had some 30 percent of shares in the project.
The renewed U.S. sanctions took effect in August, after America's pullout from the nuclear deal in May.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...More >>
The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
After eight seasons of fighting for her life on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Lauren Cohan is embracing change with the new film "Mile 22" and a TV series for ABC called "Whiskey Cavalier"More >>
After eight seasons of fighting for her life on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Lauren Cohan is embracing change with the new film "Mile 22" and a TV series for ABC called "Whiskey Cavalier"More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>