PepsiCo buys Israel's SodaStream for $3.2 billion - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PepsiCo buys Israel's SodaStream for $3.2 billion

JERUSALEM (AP) - Beverage giant PepsiCo has bought Israel's fizzy drink maker SodaStream for $3.2 billion.

PepsiCo said on Monday it's acquiring all SodaStream's outstanding shares at $144 per share, a 32 percent premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price.

Earlier this month, SodaStream reported its strongest results in company history, a 31 percent year-over-year jump in revenues to $172 million, an 89 percent leap in operating profit to $32 million and an 82 percent climb by net profit to $26 million.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi calls the companies "an inspired match."

Three years ago, SodaStream shut down its West Bank factory amid international boycott calls and opened a sprawling new factory deep in Israel's Negev Desert instead. Actress Scarlett Johansson was previously a brand ambassador for the company.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

    School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:35:09 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:25 AM EDT2018-08-20 10:25:31 GMT
    (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a ne...(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a ne...
    Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead.More >>

  • Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-08-20 02:37:32 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:23 AM EDT2018-08-20 10:23:45 GMT
    Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...

    More >>

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him.

    More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:23 AM EDT2018-08-20 10:23:18 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly