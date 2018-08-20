Bull market in stocks poised to set record for longest ever - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bull market in stocks poised to set record for longest ever

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The bull market in stocks is poised this week to break the record as the longest in the history of U.S. trading.

If the market doesn't drop significantly in the three days through Wednesday, the bull market that began in March 2009 will have lasted nine years, five months and 13 days.

It's a record that few would have predicted when stocks struggled to find their footing after a 50 percent plunge during the financial crisis.

The long rally has added trillions of dollars to the wealth of households that have invested, helping the economy.

Since the rally officially began on March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 index has risen 321 percent. In the 1990s bull market, the current record holder for the longest, stocks rose 417 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-08-20 02:37:32 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-08-20 10:38:51 GMT
    Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)Asia Argento - one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment - recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17. (Vianney Le Caer)

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she...

    More >>

    The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento _ one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement _ recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him.

    More >>

  • Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:47:14 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-08-20 10:38:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2013, file photo, Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk gives the opening keynote at the SXSW Interactive Festival in Austin, Texas. Musk has admitted in a wide-ranging interview with The New Y...
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>
    Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.More >>

  • School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

    School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:35:09 GMT
    Monday, August 20 2018 6:25 AM EDT2018-08-20 10:25:31 GMT
    (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a ne...(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a ne...
    Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead.More >>
    Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly