Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sexual assault suit

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

Argento is one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement.

The Times says that Argento, 42, settled the lawsuit filed by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Bennett says in the lawsuit that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18.

The Times says it received court documents that have been authenticated by three people familiar with the case.

Representatives for Argento could not be immediately reached for comment. Bennett declined to comment to the Times.

  • Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their...More >>
  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
  • Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>
