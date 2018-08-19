Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road

(National Park Service via AP, File). FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Howe Ridge Fire from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier Nat... (National Park Service via AP, File). FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Howe Ridge Fire from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier Nat...
(Brenda Ahearn/The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, Park Ranger Mercedes O'Grady works a checkpoint at the intersection of Apgar Loop and Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire... (Brenda Ahearn/The Daily Inter Lake via AP, File). FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, Park Ranger Mercedes O'Grady works a checkpoint at the intersection of Apgar Loop and Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire...

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A wildfire in Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing more evacuations and has burned within a half-mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Protecting the highway through the park is officials' priority, with firefighters installing hoses and sprinklers to prevent it from spreading there, The Missoulian newspaper reported Sunday.

If that happens, destabilization could lead rock and trees to fall for years, operations chief Rocky Gilbert said.

Part of the 50-mile, two-lane road is closed. The road spans the width of the park and crosses the Continental Divide, according to the Visit Montana website.

Officials evacuated the Fish Creek Campground and told residents in the small town of Apgar on Lake McDonald that they might have to leave.

Other campgrounds, the historic Lake McDonald Lodge and private cabins along Going-to-the-Sun Road are already under evacuation orders.

Brothers Craig and Sean Simpson, and their father, Henry, were evacuated from their campground Sunday, the Missoulian reported.

"It's kind of scary, being woken up and told you have to evacuate," Craig Simpson told the newspaper.

Sean Simpson commended Glacier staff for their handling of the situation. "They got us out with plenty of time to be safe, and we felt taken care of."

The Simpsons had arrived from New England on Saturday. While they had to relocate to Apgar Campground and cancel their plans to hike in the North Fork, they still planned to stay for five nights.

Businesspeople who serve tourists in the park said the fire has already hurt them.

"The smoke is what's affecting us," Glacier Outfitters co-owner Shelby Handlin Hampton told the Missoulian. The fire deterred Glacier visitors from the outdoor activities that her shop supports.

The fire in Glacier National Park comes as officials said a wildfire near California's Yosemite National Park has been fully contained following a recent weekslong closure.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bishop: Church today 'not the church' of grand jury report

    Bishop: Church today 'not the church' of grand jury report

    Sunday, August 19 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-08-19 23:53:26 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 7:53 PM EDT2018-08-19 23:53:27 GMT
    (Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File). FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo Bishop David Zubik, current Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, takes questions from reporters after vocation Mass at Saints John an...(Michael M. Santiago/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File). FILE- In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo Bishop David Zubik, current Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, takes questions from reporters after vocation Mass at Saints John an...
    The bishop of Pittsburgh's Roman Catholic diocese is pushing back against a call for his resignation and says the diocese has "followed every single step" needed for responsible action after allegations of child...More >>
    The bishop of Pittsburgh's Roman Catholic diocese is pushing back against a call for his resignation and says the diocese has "followed every single step" needed for responsible action after allegations of child sexual abuse.More >>

  • Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road

    Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park's scenic road

    Sunday, August 19 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-08-19 22:52:25 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-08-19 23:52:28 GMT
    (National Park Service via AP, File). FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Howe Ridge Fire from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier Nat...(National Park Service via AP, File). FILE - This Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Howe Ridge Fire from across Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park, Mont. The wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier Nat...
    A wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.More >>
    A wildfire in northwest Montana's Glacier National Park is forcing evacuations and has burned within a mile of the scenic Going-to-the-Sun Road.More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-08-19 23:48:58 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly