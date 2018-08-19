Imran Khan pledges to restore Pakistan's economy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Imran Khan pledges to restore Pakistan's economy

(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary). Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, shout slogans on traditional drum beat to celebrate the success of their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-p... (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary). Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, shout slogans on traditional drum beat to celebrate the success of their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-p...
(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary). Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, dance next to a firework to celebrate the success of their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Imra... (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary). Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, dance next to a firework to celebrate the success of their leader, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Imra...
(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, dance to celebrate the success of their leader, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was sworn in ... (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Supporters of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party headed by Imran Khan, dance to celebrate the success of their leader, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan was sworn in ...
(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). People watch a televised address of Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan at an electronic shop in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Pakistan's newly elected prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country... (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). People watch a televised address of Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan at an electronic shop in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Pakistan's newly elected prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country...
(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). People watch a televised address of Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan at an office in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Pakistan's newly elected prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country was in i... (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). People watch a televised address of Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan at an office in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Pakistan's newly elected prime minister Imran Khan Sunday said the country was in i...

By ZARAR KHAN
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the country is in the worst economic condition it has seen and pledged to cut government spending, end corruption and repatriate public funds.

In his first televised speech, and a day after he was sworn in, Khan promised reforms across all fields. "I want to see Pakistan a great country" with social services for the poor, Khan said.

Khan pointed to the growing divide between the rich and poor and said he would adopt austerity measures to relieve the strain on the economy and tackle the country's foreign debt, over $95 billion.

"The interest that we have to pay on our debt has reached a level that we have to take on more debt just to repay our obligations," said Khan, calling on Pakistanis abroad to save their money in the country's banks during this financial crunch.

Khan added that his government will also reform the police, health and education sectors, referring to his party's successes in those fields in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khan spoke only briefly on foreign policy. "We will keep good relations with all countries; we want peace as without it no progress and development is possible," he said.

Earlier in the day, the legislature in Pakistan's largest Punjab province elected a member of Khan's party as chief minister following last month's elections.

Usman Buzdar won a majority of 186 votes out of 371 in the Punjab provincial assembly in Lahore, defeating Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who secured 159. Sharif is the son of the previous chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, and the nephew of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been jailed on corruption allegations.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League won the most seats in the Punjab assembly in last month's elections, but Buzdar prevailed with the support of independents and allied parties.

Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf is now the governing party in the National Assembly as well as the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

___

Associated Press writer Zaheer Babar in Lahore, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:31 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>

  • Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:02:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:29 GMT
    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>
    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>

  • Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:37:18 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, perform "Don't go Breaking My Heart" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Aren...
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    A southern Oklahoma casino says 14 fans suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly