NY Gov. Cuomo: Trump fooled the country, but not New York - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NY Gov. Cuomo: Trump fooled the country, but not New York

By VERENA DOBNIK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Donald Trump has fooled many people in this country, but the Democrat says the Republican president hasn't fooled New Yorkers.

Cuomo spoke Sunday at Brooklyn's First Baptist Church of Crown Heights. His comments after a week of criticism against Cuomo, who said America "was never that great" during a bill signing. New York Republicans demanded he apologize. Trump tweeted that Cuomo was having a "total meltdown."

Cuomo told the black congregation the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of America's acceptance of people of all races, beliefs, languages and lifestyles. By contrast, he said, the wall Trump wants built with Mexico represents rejection of those who are different.

He also said the president "is blind to the suffering and pain of gun violence," especially in minority communities.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:07:15 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo a member of the clergy prays the rosary as he waits for Pope Francis to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayer service in New York. Across the U.S., Catholics once f...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo a member of the clergy prays the rosary as he waits for Pope Francis to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayer service in New York. Across the U.S., Catholics once f...
    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their...More >>
    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their anger.More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:31 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>

  • Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:02:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:29 GMT
    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>
    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly