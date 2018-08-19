NY Gov. Cuomo: Trump fooled the country, but not New York

By VERENA DOBNIK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Donald Trump has fooled many people in this country, but the Democrat says the Republican president hasn't fooled New Yorkers.

Cuomo spoke Sunday at Brooklyn's First Baptist Church of Crown Heights. His comments after a week of criticism against Cuomo, who said America "was never that great" during a bill signing. New York Republicans demanded he apologize. Trump tweeted that Cuomo was having a "total meltdown."

Cuomo told the black congregation the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of America's acceptance of people of all races, beliefs, languages and lifestyles. By contrast, he said, the wall Trump wants built with Mexico represents rejection of those who are different.

He also said the president "is blind to the suffering and pain of gun violence," especially in minority communities.

