Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston doctor who was convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient won't serve any prison time.

The punishment has disappointed investigators and raised concerns from a rape victims advocacy group. Dr. Shafeeq Sheikh was sentenced to 10 years' probation Friday.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the 46-year-old Sheikh admitted he had sexual contact with the woman during the night shift at Ben Taub Hospital in 2013, but told jurors it was consensual.

Prosecutors had sought prison time, while the doctor's attorneys asked jurors to have mercy.

The victim said through a former attorney that she had no comment on the punishment and wanted to move on. Sheikh's medical license has been taken away and he must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

