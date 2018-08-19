Baton Rouge teen is riding with friends thanks to specialized bike

Emily Thompson is one confident girl, which says a lot considering all she's been through.

The 18-year old has a rare chromosome disorder that's greatly affected her mental and physical capabilities, leading to dozens of surgeries, but it hasn't prevented her from getting on a bicycle.

"Emily would sit at the end of the driveway and just watch the kids," said Stephanie Thompson, Emily's mother. "She would watch her sister and watch all her neighbors ride bikes back and forth. And now finally we got the call that she got a bike. And so now every afternoon we're out there riding bikes with all of the neighbors - with all of her friends."

The McMains Children's Development Center in Baton Rouge, which Emily has been going to since she was an infant, has a program called Wheels to Succeed. They donate specialized bikes to kids with disabilities, and Emily is their most recent recipient.

The bike has a unique cable system that allows her to pedal efficiently, and a back brake so her mother Stephanie can guide her.

Emily's neighborhood started a fundraising effort this summer, and now, this $3,000 bike is hers.

"Wanted to see kids really get exercise outside of therapy," McMains Director Anne Hindrichs said of the program. "To be able to ride in the neighborhood, to be part of feeling that wind on their face, and just being able to enjoy it with the other kids."

Emily already has her sights set on a big goal; ride 50 miles over the next few months. She's already got five down, and at the rate she's going, her mother expects her to hit that target.

"Emily is at her absolute healthiest. We haven't had surgery in a year and a half. This is the longest span of time we've been without a surgery," Stephanie said.

This is the 152nd bike donated by Wheels to Succeed. One of their biggest fundraisers is the "No Such Thing As Impossible" bike ride.

