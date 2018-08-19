Drought reveals remains of German 'Atlantis' in lake - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Drought reveals remains of German 'Atlantis' in lake

(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period.
(Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, file). File - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo the foundation walls of old buildings appear at the riverside of the Edersee in Waldeck, Germany due to a low water level because of a drought period.

BERLIN (AP) - A sustained drought in Germany has revealed the ruins of a village abandoned when a large reservoir was created more than 100 years ago.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday that a bridge and the foundations of Berich - known locally as the Atlantis of Lake Eder - have recently emerged from the waters in the central state of Hesse.

Germany's third-biggest reservoir is being drained to keep water levels on the Weser river high enough for shipping.

Like many European countries, Germany has seen remarkably little rain in recent months.

The government is expected to decide Wednesday whether to provide federal aid to farmers whose business has suffered from the drought. Eight German states have already reported drought-related damage amounting to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Right-wing, left-wing protesters face off in Seattle

    Right-wing, left-wing protesters face off in Seattle

    Saturday, August 18 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-18 20:05:56 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:29:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). A protester stands on the side of the street with members of Patriot Prayer and other groups advocating for gun rights at a rally, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at City Hall in Seattle.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). A protester stands on the side of the street with members of Patriot Prayer and other groups advocating for gun rights at a rally, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at City Hall in Seattle.
    Seattle police took up positions as extreme-right demonstrators started gathering for a "Liberty or Death" rally that is also drawing counter-protesters from the left.More >>
    Seattle police took up positions as extreme-right demonstrators started gathering for a "Liberty or Death" rally that is also drawing counter-protesters from the left.More >>

  • Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Saturday, August 18 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-08-18 13:15:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:29:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>

  • Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

    Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

    Sunday, August 19 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-08-19 12:56:50 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:29:32 GMT
    Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.More >>
    Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly