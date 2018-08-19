School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

(Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a ne... (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reported on campus in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the school will begin a ne...
(Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, the scene of a deadly shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the ... (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, the scene of a deadly shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. Students at the ...

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - Students in Santa Fe, Texas, will begin a new school year Monday with additional security measures in place following a mass shooting in May that left 10 people dead.

The school district had metal detectors installed at entrances and hired five additional police officers, as well as 10 "security assistants" who will monitor hallways throughout the day. Teachers are receiving training on both trauma support and active shooter situations.

For some students, Monday will be the first time they've been back in class since the shooting rampage , which happened toward the end of the school year.

"We are going to try our best to get it all right on Monday, but I'm sure there will be things we'll have to go back and tweak to get it right," school board President J.R. "Rusty" Norman said last week, according to the Houston Chronicle. "But we will get it right."

The school has also built a new hallway so students and staff won't need to walk in the art classroom area, where authorities say Dimitrios Pagourtzis began a rampage that killed eight students and two teachers. A grand jury has indicted Pagourtzis on capital murder charges, and he remains jailed without bond.

The school says it's also hired additional counselors who specialize in trauma to aid students and staff, Superintendent Leigh Wall said in a video posted on the district's website that outlines the security changes.

"It's going to be difficult in many ways for many people to return," Wall said. "But I also think it's going to be a great opportunity for us to come together and pull together as a community."

Rhonda Hart, whose 14-year-old daughter, Kimberly Vaughan, was among the students who died in the shooting, said she and other victims' parents welcomed new safety features at the high school, including metal detectors. However, Hart, who has been outspoken on the need for more gun control, said her middle-school-age son would not be returning to a Santa Fe district school this year.

"As long as we have the leadership in Austin and Washington, D.C., that we have now, I don't trust Texas schools to protect my kid," Hart said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight

    Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight

    Saturday, August 18 2018 11:46 AM EDT2018-08-18 15:46:43 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:54:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file). FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dave Dodson, a political newcomer an...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file). FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dave Dodson, a political newcomer an...
    Wealthy businessman and political outsider Dave Dodson takes on low-key incumbent Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming Republican primary.More >>
    Wealthy businessman and political outsider Dave Dodson takes on low-key incumbent Sen. John Barrasso in Wyoming Republican primary.More >>

  • Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Church group's opposition stuns advocates of 'tort reform'

    Saturday, August 18 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-08-18 13:15:39 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:54:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...(AP Photo/Andrew Demillo). In this July 26, 2018 photo, an information booklet about a "tort reform" measure appearing on Arkansas' ballot sits on a table at a breakfast meeting of pastors in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Family Council Action Committee, ...
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>
    A so-called tort reform proposal on Arkansas' ballot that expected little trouble winning passage in deeply red Arkansas is running into a surprising obstacle from a reliable conservative ally.More >>

  • Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

    Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:51:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-08-19 14:52:49 GMT
    (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the W...(Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the W...
    A Colorado judge has denied a defense attorney's request to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of two young sisters killed and submerged in crude oil in the case of the girl's father, who is accused of...More >>
    A Colorado judge has denied a defense attorney's request to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of two young sisters killed and submerged in crude oil in the case of the girl's father, who is accused of killing them and his wife.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly