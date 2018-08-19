Avenatti visits New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Avenatti visits New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

GREENFIELD, N.H. (AP) - The attorney who has bedeviled President Donald Trump over his immigration policy and personal indiscretions is floating a possible presidential bid with New Hampshire voters.

Michael Avenatti on Sunday attended the Hillsborough County Democrats' Summer Picnic fundraiser in Greenfield.

Avenatti tells Democrats that his fighting spirit can counter Trump's pugilistic style.

Modifying a slogan of former first lady Michelle Obama, Avenatti says "When they go low, we hit harder."

New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state. Avenatti also has recently visited Iowa, which holds the caucuses that signal the beginning of the presidential nomination process.

Avenatti has gained national attention for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which the president denies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

    Sunday, August 19 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-08-19 19:07:15 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:32:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo a member of the clergy prays the rosary as he waits for Pope Francis to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayer service in New York. Across the U.S., Catholics once f...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo a member of the clergy prays the rosary as he waits for Pope Francis to arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for evening prayer service in New York. Across the U.S., Catholics once f...
    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their...More >>
    Catholics across the U.S. shaken by the latest revelations of priests sexually abusing children are considering withholding or reducing their donations to their local churches as they look for ways to express their anger.More >>

  • Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers' crops, cattle

    Sunday, August 19 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-08-19 15:22:01 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:31 GMT
    (Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...(Eldon Cole/University of Missouri Extension via AP). In this Aug. 10, 2018 photo provided by the University of Missouri Extension, a steer takes shelter under a bush near a dry pond on a farm near Monett, Mo. Drought conditions across most of Missouri...
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>
    Parts of Missouri are so dry that corn crops are turning brown and hay for cattle is in short supply, as water becomes increasingly scarce.More >>

  • Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

    Sunday, August 19 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-08-19 18:02:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-08-19 20:23:29 GMT
    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>
    A Houston doctor won't serve prison time after being convicted of sexually assaulting a heavily sedated patient.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly