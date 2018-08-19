Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

GREENFIELD, N.H. (AP) - Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.

Avenatti is scheduled to attend the Hillsborough County Democrats' Summer Picnic fundraiser in Greenfield on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds will contribute to efforts in the county to elect Democrats.

New Hampshire is the first-in-the-nation presidential primary state. Avenatti also recently visited Iowa, which holds the caucuses that signal the beginning of the presidential nomination process.

Avenatti has gained national attention for representing Daniels in her lawsuit against Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, which the president denies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California drops wildfire utility liability protection plan

    California drops wildfire utility liability protection plan

    Saturday, August 18 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-08-18 20:25:57 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 9:12 AM EDT2018-08-19 13:12:24 GMT
    California lawmakers are abandoning a controversial proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown to shield electrical utilities from some financial liability for wildfires.More >>
    California lawmakers are abandoning a controversial proposal by Gov. Jerry Brown to shield electrical utilities from some financial liability for wildfires.More >>

  • Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

    Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

    Saturday, August 18 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-08-18 19:51:06 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-08-19 13:08:11 GMT
    (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the W...(Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP). Jeanna Dietz hugs her daughter Eva, 7, while looking onto memorial on the front porch while others gather for a candle-lit vigil for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, in front of the W...
    A Colorado judge has denied a defense attorney's request to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of two young sisters killed and submerged in crude oil in the case of the girl's father, who is accused of...More >>
    A Colorado judge has denied a defense attorney's request to require a coroner to collect DNA from the necks of two young sisters killed and submerged in crude oil in the case of the girl's father, who is accused of killing them and his wife.More >>

  • Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

    Avenatti to visit New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid

    Sunday, August 19 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-08-19 12:56:50 GMT
    Sunday, August 19 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-08-19 12:57:20 GMT
    Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.More >>
    Michael Avenatti, the attorney taking on President Donald Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, is attending a New Hampshire picnic held by local Democrats as he weighs a bid for the White House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly