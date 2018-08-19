Superdry founder gives $1.28 million to anti-Brexit campaign - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Superdry founder gives $1.28 million to anti-Brexit campaign

LONDON (AP) - The co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry has donated 1 million pounds ($1.28 million) to those seeking a new referendum on Britain's departure from the European Union.

Julian Dunkerton writes in the Sunday Times he is backing the People's Vote campaign because he predicts that Brexit will be a "disaster" and "we have a genuine chance to turn this around."

With seven months until Britain is due to leave the EU, exit talks have stalled and both sides say the chances of the U.K. crashing out without a deal are rising.

That has energized those calling for a new vote on the departure terms.

Pro-Brexit advocates, meanwhile, plan a campaign to ensure the British government goes through with the decision to leave, which was made by voters in a 2016 referendum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

