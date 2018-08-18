Police say Long Island couple dead in murder-suicide - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police say Long Island couple dead in murder-suicide

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a husband and wife have died in a murder-suicide on Long Island.

Nassau County police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in Elmont around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe 31-year-old Patrick Myrthil shot his 30-year-old wife, Tertue Gregoire, before turning the gun on himself.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

