Colorado legislative aide punished for Putin portrait prank

DENVER (AP) - An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader in Colorado has been punished for helping a progressive group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.
The prank, which made international news, happened in late July after reports that Republicans hadn't raised the $10,000 needed to commission a presidential portrait.
Aide Katie March used her security badge to allow a member of ProgressNow Colorado into the capitol with the picture of Putin, KUSA-TV reports . A tour guide removed it soon after a Democratic state senator tweeted a picture.
House Speaker Crisanta Duran of Denver said March's actions were "not sanctioned by the House leadership office."
She "has been spoken to by State Patrol and our office, and disciplinary action has been taken," Duran said.
March apologized.
"I saw this as a harmless prank but didn't think through the potential impact of my actions on our building security," March said in a written statement. "I sincerely apologize to my colleagues and to State Patrol for my actions."
Soon after, Republicans raised the money needed for the Trump portrait. But Senate President Kevin Grantham was not amused.
"This building belongs to all the people of Colorado and I'm frankly shocked that anyone who works on staff here - and works for the top Democrat in the House, no less - would be a party to something as inappropriate and over the line as this," Grantham said in a statement.
March also lost the credentials that allowed her to enter the capitol without going through security, Duran said.
ProgressNow Colorado executive director Ian Silverii said the Putin portrait was meant to raise public awareness of the danger of Russian influence over Trump.
___
Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday defended his former campaign chairman on trial for financial fraud, calling Paul Manafort a "very good person" as a jury entered its second day of deliberations.More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won't happen in 2018More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Taliban's deadly assault on the Afghan city of Ghazni is the kind of violence the insurgents are likely to repeat in the run up to parliamentary elections scheduled for OctoberMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
A deputy in Northern California fired several beanbag rounds into a back car window to free a trapped bear that had likely been searching for snacksMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
AP Interview: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 presidential run, says President Donald Trump has done "plenty of racist things" to divide the nation while failing to deliver on health care reform and other promisesMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been buried in Philadelphia, more than 70 years after he was killedMore >>
After eight seasons of fighting for her life on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Lauren Cohan is embracing change with the new film "Mile 22" and a TV series for ABC called "Whiskey Cavalier"More >>
After eight seasons of fighting for her life on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Lauren Cohan is embracing change with the new film "Mile 22" and a TV series for ABC called "Whiskey Cavalier"More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>
Like the best actors and poets, nothing came between how Aretha Franklin felt and what she could express, between what she expressed and how we responded.More >>