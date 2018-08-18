Correction: Trump Portrait-Colorado Capitol story - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DENVER (AP) - In a story Aug. 18 about a Colorado legislative aide, The Associated Press reported erroneously that House Speaker Crisanta Duran said the aide's security credentials were revoked.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Colorado legislative aide punished for Putin portrait prank

An aide to a Colorado legislative leader was punished for helping a progressive group put a portrait of Vladimir Putin on display at the state Capitol building after reports that no money had been donated to install a portrait of President Donald Trump

DENVER (AP) - An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader in Colorado has been punished for helping a progressive group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

The prank, which made international news, happened in late July after reports that Republicans hadn't raised the $10,000 needed to commission a presidential portrait.

Aide Katie March used her security badge to allow a member of ProgressNow Colorado into the capitol with the picture of Putin, KUSA-TV reports . A tour guide removed it soon after a Democratic state senator tweeted a picture.

House Speaker Crisanta Duran of Denver said March's actions were "not sanctioned by the House leadership office."

She "has been spoken to by State Patrol and our office, and disciplinary action has been taken," Duran said.

March apologized.

"I saw this as a harmless prank but didn't think through the potential impact of my actions on our building security," March said in a written statement. "I sincerely apologize to my colleagues and to State Patrol for my actions."

Soon after, Republicans raised the money needed for the Trump portrait. But Senate President Kevin Grantham was not amused.

"This building belongs to all the people of Colorado and I'm frankly shocked that anyone who works on staff here - and works for the top Democrat in the House, no less - would be a party to something as inappropriate and over the line as this," Grantham said in a statement.

After an investigation, the Colorado State Patrol revoked March's security badge that allowed her to enter the capitol without going through security, said Trooper Josh Lewis. March can still enter the building by going through security at public entrances, Lewis said Monday.

ProgressNow Colorado executive director Ian Silverii said the Putin portrait was meant to raise public awareness of the danger of Russian influence over Trump.

