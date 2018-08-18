Grand Canyon road closed because of wildfire is reopening - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Grand Canyon road closed because of wildfire is reopening

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park is reopening a scenic road to a North Rim vista that was closed Aug. 4 because of a lightning-caused wildfire.

Park officials said the Cape Royal road would be reopened Saturday evening along with some of the trails that also were closed.

Officials say hikers using reopened trails need to be vigilant about fire-weakened or -damaged trees.

The two-week closure did not affect most North Rim facilities, including lodging and other services near Bright Angel Point.

The fire started July 21, and officials said it had burned 18 sq. miles (47 sq. kilometers) while consuming nearly all of the fuel in the containment area on the Walhalla Plateau.

Some firefighters assigned to the fire will be released, while others will continue to patrol and repair damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

