Venezuela hikes wages ahead of monetary overhaul - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Venezuela hikes wages ahead of monetary overhaul

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has raised wages for the fifth time this year while saying he's looking to establish a single exchange rate tied to the nation's fledgling cryptocurrency.

Maduro made the announcement Friday night ahead of a monetary overhaul next week that will see five zeros lopped off from the nation's currency in a bid to fight inflation forecast to top 1,000,000 percent this year.

Maduro set the new monthly minimum wage at 1,800 sovereign bolivars, the new currency that goes into effect Monday. That's a 3,000 percent increase over the current wage of just over 5 million bolivars but still less than $40 at the widely used black market rate.

Maduro also hiked sales taxes and said he would take other measures to eliminate Venezuela's double-digit fiscal deficit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Alaska man gets life in prison for Florida airport shooting

    Alaska man gets life in prison for Florida airport shooting

    Friday, August 17 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:54:18 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:50:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Sentencing is set Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for Santiago, a...(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Sentencing is set Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, for Santiago, a...
    An Alaska man faces life prison sentence in the January 2017 Florida airport shooting that left five dead and six others wounded.More >>
    An Alaska man faces life prison sentence in the January 2017 Florida airport shooting that left five dead and six others wounded.More >>

  • Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:55:36 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:50:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...(AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>

  • Sales director for Backpage.com pleads guilty to conspiracy

    Sales director for Backpage.com pleads guilty to conspiracy

    Friday, August 17 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-08-17 20:01:45 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-08-18 01:50:30 GMT
    The sales and marketing director of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes in a bid to draw them away from competitors.More >>
    The sales and marketing director of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes in a bid to draw them away from competitors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly