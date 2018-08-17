Free dodgeball tournament featuring Boo Milton & Friends

Allison Childers, host of WAFB's Get Fit Red Stick is one of the All-Stars playing dodgeball in the tournament.

A charity dodgeball event happening this weekend will bring together community leaders, media personalities, and even a former Disney actor.

ALL STAR DODGEBALL TOURNAMENT

Sunday, August 19

BRCC MidCity Gym

1:30 p.m . – doors open

2 p.m. – tournament begins

Cumulus Radio DJ, Boo Milton from Max 94.1, organized the Boo Milton and Friends All-Star Dodgeball tournament, bringing together 80 All-Star players and eight guest coaches.

"I do a lot of events serving the community. I like to make sure that they're fun, they're double sided. I can help people and people can have a chance to help each other," said Milton.

"The big purpose of this event is for us to help these organizations get the light that they need. We have a thousand dollars on the line for these organizations."

All-Stars include EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome and BRPD Chief Murphy Paul.

Special guest, Scott Durbin from “Imagination Movers,” previously on Disney Channel, will serve as captain of one of the eight teams, each representing a local charity such as the Big Buddy Program, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, No Glass Slippers, Front Yard Bikes, It Takes a Village, Butterfly Society.

The All-Stars will battle it out for $1000 going to the team’s charity.

Watch Boo Milton on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group as he shares his dodgeball strategy.





Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The Boo Milton and Friends All-Star Dodgeball Tournament begins at 2 p.m. The first 150 people will receive a free t-shirt and Little Ceasars pizza.

The family-friendly event is free and open to all ages.