Move with a Doc event planned for Saturday

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome is kicking off a new program Saturday, August 18 in partnership with the YMCA called Move with a Doc. The goal of the program is to get the community moving.

MOVE WITH A DOC

Saturday, August 18

8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Paula G. Manship YMCA

8100 YMCA Plaza Drive

Mayor Broome invites you to walk the tracks with Dr. Myles Jaynes from Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL). Dr. Jaynes is a Family Medicine Physician with Our Lady of the Lake’s Family Practice Associates on Perkins Road.





Community members are welcome to socialize and ask questions about health and wellness as part of the mayor’s new intiative, Move with the Mayor.

She was inspired to motivate the community through this movement after making her own personal lifestyle changes toward healthier living.

Participants are encouraged to meet the mayor at the Lamar Tennis Center, to the right of the Paula G. Manship YMCA for the Move with a Doc event.