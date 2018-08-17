Free mimosas and mammograms at Radio Bar’s Sip and Screen

Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will offer screening mammograms at a special event on Saturday, August 18 at Radio Bar. Every woman screened will also enjoy a free mimosa.

SIP AND SCREEN

Saturday, August 18

noon to 4 p.m.

Radio Bar

3079 Government Street, Suite B.

Women 40 and older can get a mammogram on-site. Women 18 and older will receive free clinical breast exams performed by a physician or nurse practitioner. Insurance will be billed for mammograms; there will be no charge for women without insurance.

Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will provide mammograms and clinical breast exams in the privacy and comfort of the organizations’ mobile medical units, which will be located in the Radio Bar parking lot.

While participants sip on mimosas donated by Radio Bar and Kleinpeter Farms Dairy and enjoy delicious bites by Simple Joe’s Cafe, they can view a showcase of bras created for Woman’s annual BUST Breast Cancer event.

BUST Breast Cancer is a bra art fashion show that raises funds for early detection efforts through Woman’s Mammography Coaches.

BUST BREAST CANCER

Wednesday, September 26

L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

Baton Rouge

Since 2002, the organizations have screened more than 60,000 women for breast cancer on the mobile units – all made possible through generous community support and events like BUST Breast Cancer.

For more information on breast screenings, please call 225-215-1234. For more information on the Sip and Screen event, please call Melissa Curry at 225-924-8749.