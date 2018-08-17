Justice Dept. proposes opioid manufacturing reduction

During the country’s deadly opioid crisis, drug manufactures could soon face production quotas for the most frequently misused opioids.

“The effort is to reduce the production quotas over the next ten years,” says Tyrone Tedesco.

The Justice Department and DEA are proposing the reduction of the most frequent controlled substances like oxycodone, morphine, and fentanyl.

“This is dangerous. That’s why it is a scheduled ll narcotic. It’s highly addictive,” says Tedesco.

The proposal is consistent with President Trump’s ‘Safe Prescribing Plan’.

Trump’s plan aims to cut opioid prescriptions by one third within three years, and he’s now asking the Attorney General to file a federal lawsuit.

“I’d like a lawsuit to be brought against these companies that are really sending opioids at a level that shouldn’t be happening,” says President Trump.

“We want to reduce the number of opioids that are available,” says Tedseco.

Tyrone Tedesco is the field intelligence manager for the DEA. He says too many prescribed opioids are being abused by patients or sold on the street.

“Which are used by traffickers with other types of drugs and they sell everything. Drug organizations will sell cocaine, heroin, meth and if they can get their hands on prescription drugs, they will sell that too,” says Tedesco.

The CDC estimates drug overdoses killed more than 72,000 people last year.

“That’s more than car crashes. That’s more than gun violence in the United States,” says Tedesco.

Opioids are the biggest cause of those overdose deaths and according to the CDC, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, appear to be fueling much of the increase.

“There’s no one untouched. Every family has a story. The best we can do is continue to attack this on all fronts,” says Tedesco.

