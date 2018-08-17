Our Lady of the Lake awarded advanced certification for Primary Stroke Centers

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has once again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

Our Lady of the Lake is the region's first Primary Stroke Center, earning its certification in 2012.

“Each year, Our Lady of the Lake sees more than 1,800 stroke patients and administers more than 500 stroke screenings in the Baton Rouge community,” said Glenn Kidder, MD, neurologist and physician lead for the Stroke Program at Our Lady of the Lake.

“This certification is a testament to the exceptional stroke care Our Lady of the Lake provides to our community and beyond.”

Our Lady of the Lake underwent a rigorous onsite review this month to earn this advanced certification. Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement.

“Our Lady of the Lake has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend Our Lady of the Lake for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

“We congratulate Our Lady of the Lake for achieving this designation,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA)

“By adhering to this very specific set of treatment guidelines, Our Lady of the Lake has clearly made it a priority to deliver high quality care to all patients affected by stroke.”

STROKE STATISTICS

Number 4 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States (Source: AHA/ASA)

On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds

Someone dies of a stroke every four minutes

795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year



MORE STORIES:

Established in 2003, Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals. The certification was derived from the Brain Attack Coalition’s “Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers” (JAMA, 2000) and the “Revised and Updated Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers” (Stroke, 2011).