Privacy group tells FTC Google tracking violated 2011 order - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Privacy group tells FTC Google tracking violated 2011 order

By The Associated Press

A privacy group says in a letter to Federal Trade Commission that Google has violated the terms of a 2011 settlement because of practices exposed in an Associated Press report this week.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center says in the letter to the FTC that Google's recording of time-stamped location data - even after users have turned off a setting called Location History - "clearly violates" the 2011 settlement.

The center lobbied the FTC to take action on Google nearly a decade ago. That helped lead to the settlement in which Google agreed to a 20-year monitoring regime and vowed to not misrepresent the degree to which users have control over private data.

Three days after the AP story was published Monday, Google altered a help page explanation but didn't change its tracking.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Stinky 'corpse flower' in full bloom in California

    Stinky 'corpse flower' in full bloom in California

    Friday, August 17 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-08-17 19:31:42 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-17 21:00:47 GMT
    Visitors are flocking to the Huntington Library in Southern California to get a whiff of the so-called corpse flower, known for the rotten stench it releases when it blooms.More >>
    Visitors are flocking to the Huntington Library in Southern California to get a whiff of the so-called corpse flower, known for the rotten stench it releases when it blooms.More >>

  • Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

    Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

    Friday, August 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-08-17 15:40:56 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-08-17 21:00:20 GMT
    The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.More >>
    The reigning Miss America says she has been bullied, manipulated and silenced by the pageant's current leadership including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.More >>

  • Judge told to consider protections for Montana grayling fish

    Judge told to consider protections for Montana grayling fish

    Friday, August 17 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-08-17 18:56:53 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-08-17 20:56:31 GMT
    (Ben Pierce/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2005, file photo, an Arctic grayling is shown in Emerald Lake in Bozeman, Mont. A federal appeals court says U.S. wildlife officials did not consider all environmental factors w...(Ben Pierce/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2005, file photo, an Arctic grayling is shown in Emerald Lake in Bozeman, Mont. A federal appeals court says U.S. wildlife officials did not consider all environmental factors w...
    A federal appeals court says the U.S. wildlife officials did not consider all environmental factors when it decided against designating a Montana fish as a threatened or endangered species.More >>
    A federal appeals court says the U.S. wildlife officials did not consider all environmental factors when it decided against designating a Montana fish as a threatened or endangered species.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly