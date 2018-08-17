Will other states follow Pennsylvania on church abuse? - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Will other states follow Pennsylvania on church abuse?

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - State attorneys general are largely silent about any plans to conduct an investigation like Pennsylvania's that uncovered widespread child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

In at least one exception, though, New York's attorney general is exploring teaming up with the local district attorneys.

The comments by the New York attorney general's office Friday come on the heels of a sweeping grand jury report that also accused a succession of bishops and other church leaders of helping to keep quiet allegations against some 300 "predator priests."

Many state attorneys general have a narrow scope of investigative authority, unless a local prosecutor refers a case to them. That's ultimately how Pennsylvania's grand jury investigation began.

It's now seen as the most exhaustive investigation of Catholic Church sexual abuse by any state.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays in New York contributed to this report.

