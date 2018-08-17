Man charged in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man charged in connection with synthetic marijuana overdoses

(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An overdose victim is comforted while being treated by emergency medical reponders on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exact... (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An overdose victim is comforted while being treated by emergency medical reponders on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exact...
(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). One of three simultaneous drug overdose victims is treated on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exactly what sickened the vic... (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). One of three simultaneous drug overdose victims is treated on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exactly what sickened the vic...
(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An ambulance crew responds to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exactly wh... (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). An ambulance crew responds to one of three simultaneous drug overdose victims on the New Haven Green, a city park in New Haven, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Investigators try to determine exactly wh...
(Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Cots are set up as a makeshift treatment center on the New Haven Green to deal with a continuing stream of drug overdoses, Thursday, August 16, 2018, in New Haven, Conn. Officials said 76 people overd... (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). Cots are set up as a makeshift treatment center on the New Haven Green to deal with a continuing stream of drug overdoses, Thursday, August 16, 2018, in New Haven, Conn. Officials said 76 people overd...

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection with more than 100 synthetic marijuana overdoses in New Haven, Connecticut.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell said Friday that 53-year-old John Parker was charged with drug crimes after being caught with 32 bags of K2.

Campbell alleged Parker sold K2 on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities reported chaotic scenes of people falling unconscious. No one died.

No additional overdoses were reported Friday.

Parker is jailed on $225,000 bail. A public defender said there was no proof linking any drugs Parker may have had to the overdoses.

Local and federal authorities also arrested two other men but are still investigating whether they played any roles in the overdoses.

