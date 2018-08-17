Eat Fit BR announces 'Dine Out' event to promote healthy eating at restaurants

Eat Fit BR wants you to go out to eat, guilt-free. Eat Fit BR is once again hosting the annual "Dine Out" event at several Baton Rouge restaurants to raise money for the Eat Fit | Live Fit fund, which supports a variety of initiatives to encourage balanced, healthful lifestyles.

RELATED: Ochsner launches 'Eat Fit BR' in Capital City to make healthy eating easier

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds on August 22 to the Eat Fit | Live Fit fund.

DINE OUT

Wednesday, August 22

CLICK HERE for participating restaurants

Eat Fit BR dietitians work with restaurants to provide nutritious options that allow guests to indulge without the guilt.

Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative designed to help the community live their healthiest, strongest lives possible, is an Ochsner Health System initiative, supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana (BCBSLAF), in collaboration with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome’s health initiative, Healthy BR.

Thanks to support from BCBSLAF and The Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative, more local Baton Rouge restaurants have become Eat Fit partners.

“I am excited about our partnership with Eat Fit BR,” said Mayor Broome.

“As someone who is on my own health journey, I know the importance of making smart choices when I go out to eat. Being able to see the Eat Fit seal allows me to be able to dine out with my friends and family and still stick to my diet.”

RELATED: Mayor Broome speaks candidly about weight loss and her personal health journey



Eat Fit has a smartphone app that can be downloaded for free. The app highlights healthy options at each participating restaurant.

EAT FIT APP

Eat Fit BR menu items with nutrition facts

Community wellness resources

Connect with a health professional