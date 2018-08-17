Tangipahoa Mosquito Control first in Louisiana to have West Nile Virus LAMP Testing Capabilities

Information provided by the Tangipahoa Mosquito Abatement.

The Tangipahoa Mosquito Abatement has announced that they are now the first mosquito control district in the state with the capability to test mosquito samples for West Nile virus in-house using LAMP (loop-mediated isothermal amplification).

Currently, mosquito samples are sent to be tested at the LSU veterinary lab, and results are received 7-10 days after the mosquitoes are collected. The new procedure enables results within one day of collection, thus reducing wait times and allowing for earlier treatments of at-risk areas. This new process will not replace the use of the LSU vet lab but will serve as supplement testing during the mosquito season.

The entire procedure is completed in approximately two hours and requires the extraction of RNA (ribonucleic acid) from a pulverized mosquito sample. This RNA is then amplified and dyed with various reagents and read through an instrument using a constant temperature to quickly identify the presence or absence of West Nile virus.

Director Dennis Wallette stated: “This technology will dramatically increase the speed at which we are able to respond to the disease threats posed by mosquitoes to area residents.”

“We are very excited to be at the forefront of disease detection for our citizens and look forward to continuing to serve Tangipahoa parish,” says Assistant Director Colby Colona.

For more information, please contact the Tangipahoa Mosquito Abatement office at 985-543-0454 or visit their website at www.tangimosquito.org.