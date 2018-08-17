No clean-up of nuclear leak in South Carolina for years - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

No clean-up of nuclear leak in South Carolina for years

HOPKINS, S.C. (AP) - Federal regulators say the Westinghouse Electric Company has no plans to clean uranium leaks at a nuclear fuel plant despite evidence that it could reach South Carolina's water supply.

Instead, Westinghouse wants a new 40-year extension from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, even though there's nearly a decade left on its current license.

The nuclear plume is under the plant and can't be cleaned until the fuel factory closes. A new license would delay cleanup until 2058 or later.

The State newspaper reported that a Westinghouse executive apologized to the factory's neighbors, who want the NRC to deny the license.

An NRC assessment in June says uranium dripped from a pipe under a building in 2011. In July, neighbors learned that uranium also leaked through a hole in the floor.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • No clean-up of nuclear leak in South Carolina for years

    No clean-up of nuclear leak in South Carolina for years

    Friday, August 17 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-08-17 13:10:40 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-08-17 13:21:03 GMT
    Federal regulators say there are no plans to clean a uranium leak at a nuclear fuel plant in South Carolina.More >>
    Federal regulators say there are no plans to clean a uranium leak at a nuclear fuel plant in South Carolina.More >>

  • Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:55:36 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-17 13:11:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...(AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>

  • US officials: Ex-IS fighter accepted in US as refugee

    US officials: Ex-IS fighter accepted in US as refugee

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-08-16 18:10:54 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-08-17 13:11:41 GMT
    (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows Omar Abdulsattar Ameen. The refugee from Iraq was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi p...(U.S. Attorney's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office shows Omar Abdulsattar Ameen. The refugee from Iraq was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Northern California on a warrant alleging that he killed an Iraqi p...
    An Iraqi man arrested in California is accused of being a former Islamic State fighter and killing a police officer in Iraq after he qualified to be resettled in the U.S. as part of a refugee program.More >>
    An Iraqi man arrested in California is accused of being a former Islamic State fighter and killing a police officer in Iraq after he qualified to be resettled in the U.S. as part of a refugee program.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly