Saudi Arabia says it contributes $100M for northeast Syria

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it has contributed $100 million to northeast Syria for "stabilization projects" in areas once held by the Islamic State group.
A statement early Friday from the Saudi Embassy in Washington says the money "will save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians and help ensure that ISIS cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community," using an alternate acronym for the militant group.
The statement says the money will go toward agriculture, education, roadworks, rubble removal and water service for the region, which is now largely held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
The kingdom says the $100 million is part of a pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a conference in Brussels about the Islamic State group.
