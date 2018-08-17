Saudi Arabia says it contributes $100M for northeast Syria - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Saudi Arabia says it contributes $100M for northeast Syria

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Saudi Arabia says it has contributed $100 million to northeast Syria for "stabilization projects" in areas once held by the Islamic State group.

A statement early Friday from the Saudi Embassy in Washington says the money "will save lives, help facilitate the return of displaced Syrians and help ensure that ISIS cannot reemerge to threaten Syria, its neighbors, or plan attacks against the international community," using an alternate acronym for the militant group.

The statement says the money will go toward agriculture, education, roadworks, rubble removal and water service for the region, which is now largely held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

The kingdom says the $100 million is part of a pledge made by Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a conference in Brussels about the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

    Thursday, August 16 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-08-16 17:55:36 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:13:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...(AP Photo/Jim Wells, File). This March 26, 1972 file photo shows the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking to reporters at the Operation PUSH Soul Picnic in New York as Tom Todd, vice president of PUSH, from second left, Aretha Franklin and Louis Stokes. Frankli...
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>
    Queen of Soul gave black Americans "Respect" as a staunch supporter of civil rights.More >>

  • Bodies of missing wife, daughters found in Colorado

    Bodies of missing wife, daughters found in Colorado

    Thursday, August 16 2018 4:05 AM EDT2018-08-16 08:05:05 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:09:59 GMT
    The man's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.The man's pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

    Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

    More >>

    Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

    More >>

  • Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter

    Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter

    Thursday, August 16 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-08-16 18:10:35 GMT
    Friday, August 17 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-08-17 05:09:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher,File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018 file photo Gary Parmely, father of Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, visits a memorial for his son, in Redding, Calif. Officials say Stoke the first firefighter to die battling a Nort...(AP Photo/John Locher,File). FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2018 file photo Gary Parmely, father of Jeremy Stoke of the Redding Fire Department, visits a memorial for his son, in Redding, Calif. Officials say Stoke the first firefighter to die battling a Nort...
    Officials say a firefighter who died helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.More >>
    Officials say a firefighter who died helping people evacuate a Northern California blaze was killed by a fire tornado that at one point reached a temperature of 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly