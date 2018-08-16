More than 1,000 Google workers protest censored China search - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

More than 1,000 Google workers protest censored China search

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File). FILE - In this April 28, 2016, file photo, visitors gather at a display booth for Google at the 2016 Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. Google employees are upset with the company's secretive plan to build ...

By RYAN NAKASHIMA
Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - More than a thousand Google employees have signed a letter protesting the company's secretive plan to build a search engine that would comply with Chinese censorship.

The letter calls on executives to review ethics and transparency at the company.

The letter's contents were confirmed by a Google employee who helped organize it but who requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the debate.

The letter says employees lack the information required "to make ethically informed decisions about our work" and complains that most employees only found out about the project - nicknamed Dragonfly - through media reports.

The letter is similar to one thousands of employees had signed in protest of Project Maven, a U.S. military contract that Google decided in June not to renew.

