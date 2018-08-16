LDH downplays reports of measles outbreak; calls it a ‘misinterpretation of language’

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says there is no measles outbreak in the United States, nor in Louisiana.

This week it was reported that 2018 is on pace to be the worst year for measles since 2014 when there were 667 reported cases.

According to the latest report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 107 people from 21 states diagnosed with measles from January 1 to July 14, 2018. Louisiana is among those states where at least one case has been reported.

However, LDH is disputing the reports of an “outbreak,” posting on their official Facebook page that it stems from a “misinterpretation of the language on the CDC’s Measles Cases and Outbreaks website.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Learn more about measles prevention on the LDH website.

SYMPTOMS OF MEASLES

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash (three to five days after initial symptoms)

Symptoms generally appear seven to 15 days after a person is infected.