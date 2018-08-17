Baked Muffuletta Pasta

The Muffuletta is an Italian sandwich created in the late 1800s. The sandwich originated when Italian merchants working in New Orleans markets placed a mixture of broken green and black olives that were found on the bottom of olive barrels on loaves of round Italian bread known as "muffs." Over this mixture, they layered slices of meat and cheese. These traditional sandwich ingredients are also delicious when transformed into a baked pasta dish. You may also choose to add or substitute turkey, andouille, or other Italian meats.